ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: 35 all-out! USA register record-equalling lowest score in ODIs

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

Sandeep Lamichhane

The United States of America cricket team bagged a rather dubious record as they were bundled out for the joint-lowest total in ODI history - 35 - against Nepal in an ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

Zimbabwe also hold the record for the lowest total in ODI cricket. Back in 2004, a Tatenda Taibu-led Zimbabwe side were bowled out for 35 in Harare, Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka. Chaminda Vaas, Dilhara Fernando and Farveez Maharoof combined to wreak havoc as they blew away Zimbabwe on a juicy Harare track.

On Wednesday, Nepal and Delhi Capitals' star spinner Sandeep Lamichhane breathed fire as he registered his career-best bowling figures in ODIs as he spun a web around USA and ended up with figures of 6/16 in his six-over spell at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

A real disaster of a day in the final match of the series as #TeamUSA🇺🇲 are beaten out of sight by Nepal to leave us winless from our 4 ODI's here in Kathmandu



FULL SCORECARD ➡️: https://t.co/PMQm0FCKa1#CWCLeague2 #NEPvUSA🇳🇵🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/UYgn1coPaB — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 12, 2020

USA struggled to deal with spin and had no answers to the mystery doled out by the Nepal tweakers. They could only hold fort for 12 overs and managed only 32 runs off the bat. USA struggled to even pick the variations of the Nepal bowlers and when Lamichhane was introduced into the attack in the second over, there was utter pandemonium.

Nepal have been in great form - they had beaten USA by 35 runs after defending a total of 190 in Kirtipur in the third match of the tri-series on February 8th. USA are not having an enitrely memorable sojourn in the competition - they had also lost both their matches against Oman in Kirtipur earlier this month.

The match also entered history books as it was the shortest-ever ODI. The match was completed in just 17.2 overs.