ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 3, Scotland vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Scotland take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the third match of the ICC Men's CWC League 2. The Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland, USA, will host this clash.

Scotland registered an emphatic 111-run win over the USA in their last match. Richie Berrington's century (107), and fifties from George Munsey (51) and Matthew Cross (74), steered them to a total of 300/7 on the board.

The USA fell apart in the chase as they were cleaned up for just 189 runs. Chris Sole (3), Safyaan Sharif (2), Michael Leask (2), and Chris Greaves (2) all took wickets in an all-round bowling effort. Scotland will certainly look to keep the momentum going.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates are placed third in the table at the moment. They will resume their campaign after quite a gap. Thus, they need to be at their best for this contest.

Their batting looks promising with Muhammad Wase, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, and Vriitiya Aravind in the mix. The likes of Kashif Daud and Junaid Siddique, along with others, also bring experience to the bowling unit.

The UAE will be keen to start well.

Scotland vs UAE Match Details

Match: Scotland vs the USA, Match 3, ICC Men’s CWC League 2

Date and Time: May 30, 2022, Tuesday; 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland, USA

Scotland vs UAE Pitch Report

The wicket continues to be good to bat on. Scotland put up a high score in the previous game as well. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and batters will be able to play their shots freely.

There is not a lot on the wicket for the bowlers. Thus, batting first and putting runs on the board is the ideal choice. A total of over 280 should be easy to defend.

Scotland vs UAE Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a full game of cricket with no rain predicted. The temperature will range from around 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs UAE Probable XIs

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Greeves, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole.

UAE

Ahmed Raza (c), Muhammad Wase, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Vriitiya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Alishan Sharafu, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique.

Scotland vs UAE Match Prediction

Scotland are in great form from their convincing win in the previous game. They have done well as a unit with both bat and ball. Hence, the UAE will face a stiff challenge against an in-form side in this match.

Expect Scotland to register another fine win here.

Prediction: Scotland to win

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

