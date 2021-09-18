ICC Men's CWC League 2: Oman vs Nepal - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Oman have been doing really well in terms of qualification for the World Cup. They have topped the Super League table with 10 wins off the 12 games they've played.

Jatinder Singh scored a blistering century against Nepal a couple of games ago. He has consistently given them good starts, but he's not had a good partner to get going in the powerplay. Zeeshan Maqsood, the skipper, has had to bail out the team quite a few times when they have been in deep trouble.

Mohammad Nadeem and Suraj Kumar are the players to watch out for down the order. Oman do seem to bat deep and are having no trouble at the moment.

Among the bowlers, Bilal Khan has stood out. He was splendid against the same opposition, picking up four wickets with the rest of the bowling unit chipping in as well. Mohammad Nadeem and Ayan Khan are handy and they are very good at containing runs along with getting the breakthroughs.

Nepal, on the other hand, seem to be struggling a bit to find their feet in the tournament. They have accounted for just three wins out of the seven games they've played and are currently languishing in sixth spot just above Papua New Guinea. Nepal haven't had a good batting performance so far as it's either one player or nothing for them.

Aasif Sheikh and Gyanendra Malla have been quite good in recent times but the rest of the batting unit crumbled around them whenever they looked good for a big target. They'll need to sort out those woes in the middle order and come good in this contest.

With the ball, their international star Sandeep Lamichhane holds the onus of getting them breakthroughs but it's too much to ask for from an individual. Karan KC and Kushal Malla have been quite impressive so far and they need to put up match-winning performances if they have any dreams of having Nepal play at the next World Cup.

Match Details

Match: Oman vs Nepal, Match Number 41, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2

Date and Time: September 19th, 2021 Tuesday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: AL Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Weather Report:

Oman's weather is looking good for tomorrow, as the temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch seems to be giving assistance to the bowlers, especially the pacers. If the bowlers can land them in the right areas then it’s going to be a tough one for the batters. Teams generally look to bat first on this surface and put up runs on the board and come back to defend them.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

Oman are doing really well in the Super League in terms of getting through to the group stages of the World Cup as they are growing from strength to strength.

Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanandra Malla (C), Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (WK), Gulsan Jha, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bihari

Nepal

Nepal will have to really play out of their skin to beat a strong Oman side. They need to do well in all departments to topple a side like Oman.

Playing XI: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Match prediction

Oman clearly look like the team that’s going to run Nepal over as they’ve had players stepping up on every occasion and taking their team over the line. In this contest too they’ll be looking to improve on things that they lack.

Nepal are desperately looking to win this game to keep their hopes up for qualifying but it’s not going to be easy against a team like Oman.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee