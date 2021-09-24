ICC Men's CWC League 2: PNG vs Scotland - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

PNG will take on Scotland in the upcoming match of the ICC CWC League 2 on Saturday, September 25, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Scotland, led by Kyle Coetzer, will be a tad low on confidence after Zimbabwe beat them 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. Scotland started the series with a seven-run win at Edinburgh, but lost their way after that. However, they gave Zimbabwe a run for their money in the last two games.

Richie Berrington top-scored for them as he notched 168 runs at an average of 84 with a top score of an unbeaten 82. But to his dismay, he didn’t get much support from others. Scotland faltered in their bowling department as none of their bowlers could be penetrative enough.

PNG, on the other hand, have lost all their last four matches. In their previous game, Nepal thrashed them by 151 runs. After batting first, Nepal racked up a respectable score of 233 in 49.3 overs. Rohit Paudel notched a 123-ball 86 and got a fair amount of assistance from others.

Thereafter, Sandeep Lamichhane’s stupendous spell bowled PNG out for a paltry 82 in a mere 19.1 overs. The Nepal tweaker finished with figures of 5.1-0-11-6. PNG need to play out of their skin if they want to get past Scotland in their upcoming contest.

Match Details

Match: PNG vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2.

Date: 25th September 2021.

Time: 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

Conditions will be sunny with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. But the pacers and spinners have also extracted help from the surface. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Playing XIs

PNG

Assad Vala has been a stalwart for PNG in the batting and bowling department. He’s been the nucleus of the team with the others playing around him. Charles Amini has been an effective all-rounder and he needs to step up and deliver. Pokana is the genuine wicket-taker and has to be on top of his game.

Playing XI: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey form a lethal opening pair. Richie Berrington is in the form of his life. Calum MacLeod and Matthew Cross have plenty of experience as well. In the bowling department, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans and Mark Watt have to step up and deliver.

Predicted XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans.

Match Prediction

Scotland are stronger than PNG by a country mile. Barring a miracle, Scotland should be able to ease past PNG in the upcoming encounter.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee