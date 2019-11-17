ICC men's T20 World Cup 2020: 3 reasons why Australia will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy

ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2020 will be held in Australia

The 2020 ICC men's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from 18 October, 2020 to 15 November, 2020 with 16 nations will compete for the coveted trophy.

The 2020 edition will be the seventh T20 World Cup and Australia will be hosting the tournament for the first time since its inception in 2007.

West Indies have won the tournament twice whereas India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have bagged the trophy once in the history of the tournament.

Till date, no host nation has won the T20 World Cup and Australia will look to create history by trumping those odds on home soil. Most teams have started their preparations for the T20 World Cup and have begun to identify players who could play a vital role in the tournament.

Australia are on a roll in T20 cricket in 2019 and have not lost a single T20I this year. They are ranked number 2 in the ICC T20 international rankings. The return of Warner and Smith to the team has added the much needed experience at the top of the order. The management is looking to groom young batsmen who have tasted success in the Big Bash League in the middle order and they are starting to make their presence felt in the T20 set up.

The bowling too seems to be in the safe hands of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa who have considerable experience and have collectively led Australia to many wins in the T20 format.

On that note, here is a look at 3 reasons why the hosts Australia will be one of the favourites for the mega tournament:

#1 Current form and home conditions

Australia have not lost a T20 match in 2019

2019 has been an exceptional year for Australia in T20 cricket. The second ranked team in T20 internationals has not lost a single T20 match in the year 2019. The Aussies, in 2019 have won 7 out of 8 matches with 1 game being abandoned due to rain against Pakistan.

Out of the said 7 wins in 2019, 2 have been against India in India, 3 against Sri Lanka at home and 2 against Pakistan at home. Australia's preparations have been ideal for the upcoming World Cup.

The Aussie players are familiar with the conditions Down Under and have better knowledge and experience in playing at grounds that on an average are bigger than the rest of the world.

