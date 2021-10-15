ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 1, Rwanda vs Ghana: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 will kick off with a high-octane clash between Rwanda and Ghana on Saturday, October 16 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali.

This fixture has arguably two of the best sides in Group A locking horns to get the tournament under way in grand style. With qualification for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on the line, one can expect both teams to come out all guns blazing.

A top-two finish in each group will guarantee the side a spot in the Regional Finals, which will follow this sub-regional qualifier series. Kenya and Nigeria have already qualified for the Regional Finals courtesy of being the highest-ranked teams.

The two sides previously locked horns in a five-match T20I series staged in August this year. Ghana emerged victorious despite being 1-2 down in the series at the end of the third fixture.

Rwanda conceded in the fourth fixture and Ghana were awarded a win, following which the latter put up a stellar all-round performance to win the fifth T20I and seal the series.

Rwanda vs Ghana Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Ghana, Match 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021

Date: October 16, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali.

Rwanda vs Ghana Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, with plenty to offer for both the batters and the bowlers. The side batting first will look to post a score of around 160 runs.

Rwanda vs Ghana Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Kigali will hover around the 20-degree Celsius mark and will be on the rise as the game progresses. There will be chances of precipitation in the latter part of the morning and this might turn out to be a rain-marred contest.

Rwanda vs Ghana Probable 11s

Rwanda: Eric Dusingizimana, Eric Niyomigabo, Orchide Tuyisenge, Bosco Tuyizere, Subhasis Samal, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Martin Akayezu, David Uwimana (wk), Zappy Bimenyimana, Pankaj Vekaria, Kevin Irakoze.

Ghana: Amoluk Singh, Rexford Bakum, Obed Harvey (c), James Vifah, Samson Awiah, Devender Singh, Daniel Awafie, Godfred Bakiweyem, Joseph Thoedore (wk), Moses Anafie, Kofi Bagabena.

Rwanda vs Ghana Match Prediction

Both sides are pretty strong on paper and the clash is expected to be a nail-biting one. With Ghana having beaten Rwanda in the T20I series in August, one may expect them to edge past the Rwandan side in this contest as well.

Rwanda vs Ghana Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee