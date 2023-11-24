Kenya and Tanzania will cross swords in the seventh game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Saturday, November 25. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Kenya, led by Lucas Oluoch, have been the standout team of the tournament. Having won both their matches, they are sitting on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.529.

They will go into the match after beating Nigeria by four wickets in their previous match. The game went down to the wire, but Kenya chased the target of 122 with one ball left in their innings.

Tanzania, captained by Abhik Patwa, have not had the best of campaigns until now. They are sitting at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.933. They will go into the match after losing to Zimbabwe by nine wickets.

After being put in to field first, Tanzania could only score 96 for the loss of nine wickets. Salum Jumbe scored 24 off 14 lower down the order. Zimbabwe chased down the target with 56 balls left in their innings.

Kenya vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Tanzania, Match 8, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Kenya vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a decent one for the batters. Bowlers are expected to get some help from the surface. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Kenya vs Tanzania Weather Report

There is a chance of rain on Saturday, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Kenya vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Shem Ngoche, Nelson Odhiambo, Sukhdeep Singh, Lucas Oluoch (c), Pushkar Sharma, Emmanuel Bundi, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Abdallah Jabiri, Omary Kitunda (wk), Amal Rajeevan, Kassim Nassoro, Akhil Anil, SanjayKumar Thakor, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, Salum Jumbe

Kenya vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Kenya and Tanzania have had completely different fortunes in the tournament. Kenya have got most things right in the championship and will go into the match as firm favourites.

Prediction: Kenya to win the match.

Kenya vs Tanzania Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

