ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Kenya vs Uganda: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Kenya and Uganda will be up against each other in the 18th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host this contest.

Kenya, captained by Lucas Oluoch, are placed third in the table and have a realistic chance of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the T20 World Cup to be played next year.

They lost to Namibia by six wickets in their previous match. After being asked to bat first, Kenya could only score 104 for six in 20 overs. Namibia chased down the target with 28 balls left in their innings.

Uganda, led by Brian Masaba, are second in the table and a win will take them one step closer to the T20 World Cup. They have six points up their sleeves from four matches with a net run rate of +0.503.

They will go into the match after beating Nigeria by nine wickets last time around. Chasing a small target of 100, Uganda went past the finish line with 15 balls left in their innings.

Kenya vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Uganda, Match 18, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023; 6:00 p.m. IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Kenya vs Uganda Head-to-Head

Kenya and Uganda have met each other 12 times in T20Is since their first meeting back in 2019. Uganda have won seven matches while Kenya finished on the winning side four times.

Matches Played: 12

Kenya: 4

Uganda: 7

No result: 1

Kenya vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek has helped both the batters and bowlers. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards. Teams should look to field first after winning the toss.

Kenya vs Uganda Weather Report

Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be on the lower side. There is no chance of rain for the time being and playing conditions will be pleasant.

Kenya vs Uganda Probable XIs

Kenya

Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Irfan Karim (wk), Pushkar Sharma, Sukhdeep Singh, Shem Ngoche, Sachin Bhudia, Gerard Mwendwa, Lucas Oluoch (c), Nelson Odhiambo, Vraj Patel

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Kenya vs Uganda Match Prediction

Both Kenya and Uganda have had similar campaigns thus far and it is tough to differentiate them. Given all the factors and the playing conditions, the chasing team should be able to win.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Kenya vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Collins Obuya to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes