ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Namibia vs Tanzania: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Tanzania will lock horns in the 15th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Tuesday, November 28, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are sitting on top of the table in the tournament. With eight points and a net run rate of +2.746 thanks to wins in all four matches, they are all but through to the T20 World Cup.

They will go into the match after beating Kenya by six wickets in their previous match. After being offered a target of 105, Namibia chased it down with 28 balls to spare.

Tanzania, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the championship. Having lost all four of their matches, Abhik Patwa and Co. are struggling at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.294.

They lost to Nigeria by three wickets in their previous match. After batting first, skipper Patwa’s 52 helped Tanzania score 139 for seven. Later, Nigeria chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Namibia vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Tanzania, Match 15, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 28, 2023; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Tanzania Head-to-Head

Namibia and Tanzania are yet to face other in T20Is and it will be the first time when the two teams will be up against each other.

Matches Played: 0

Namibia: 0

Tanzania: 0

No result: 0

Namibia vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek is not expected to be an absolute belter. Targets above the 150-run mark can be tough to chase down. Spinners are most likely to play a big part.

Namibia vs Tanzania Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 50s.

Namibia vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Akhil Anil, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Omary Kitunda, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Harsheed Chohan, Yalinde Nkanya

Namibia vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Namibia and Tanzania have had contrasting fortunes thus far in the tournament. Namibia have been in brilliant form and hence, they will go into the match as favourites.

Prediction: Namibia to win.

Namibia vs Tanzania Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

