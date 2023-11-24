Namibia and Uganda will cross swords in the sixth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Friday, November 24. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, made a stupendous start to their tournament after beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets. With a net run rate of +2.536, they are placed second in the points table.

Against Zimbabwe, Namibia restricted their opponent to 132 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Thereafter, Nikolaas Davin scored 89 runs off 45 balls as Namibia chased down the target with 32 balls left in their innings.

Uganda, led by Brian Masaba, are currently placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.898. They will go into the match after beating Tanzania by eight wickets in their previous match.

After opting to field first, Uganda restricted Tanzania to 99 for seven. Uganda chased down the target in 15.2 overs. Riazat Ali Shah played a vital knock, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 27 balls with one four and three sixes.

Namibia vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Uganda, Match 7, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 24, 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek is expected to be a sporting one. But batting second will be tricky if the opposition scores above 150. Fast bowlers are likely to play a big part.

Namibia vs Uganda Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius and playing conditions will be pleasant. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Namibia vs Uganda Probable XIs

Namibia

Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Roger Mukasa (wk), Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani

Namibia vs Uganda Match Prediction

Namibia will go into the match as firm favourites. They will be brimming with confidence after beating Zimbabwe. They have the batting and bowling to even win the tournament.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

