Nigeria and Rwanda will lock horns in the sixth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Friday, November 24. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Nigeria, led by Sylvester Okpe, are currently placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -2.202. They did not make the best of starts to the tournament after losing to Kenya by four wickets on Thursday.

After being sent in to bat first, Nigeria scored only 121 for the loss of seven wickets. Peter Aho picked up two wickets, while Kenya chased down the target with one ball left in their innings.

Rwanda, led by Clinton Rubagumya, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table with a net run rate of -0.850. They will be looking to stage a comeback after losing to Kenya by 17 runs on November 22.

After being sent in to bat first, Kenya scored 154 for the loss of two wickets. Orchide Tuyisenge and Martin Akayezu scored 56 and 30 respectively, but Rwanda could only manage to score 137 for four.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Rwanda, Match 6, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 24, 2023, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Nigeria vs Rwanda Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far. Targets over 150 can be tricky for teams to chase down. Teams should bat first, get a big score on the board and then put pressure on the opposition.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Windhoek. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s and 50s.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Probable XIs

Nigeria

Sylvester Okpe (c), Ademola Onikoyi, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Danladi, Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Isaac Okpe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Daniel Ajekun

Rwanda

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Oscar Manishimwe, Eric Dusingizimana, Hamza Khan, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Muhammad Nadir, Martin Akayezu, Emmanuel Sebareme, Zappy Bimenyimana, Emile Rukiriza

Nigeria vs Rwanda Match Prediction

Nigeria will go into the match as favourites. They have beaten Rwanda more often than not in the T20 format and it should not be any different even in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Nigeria to win the match.

Nigeria vs Rwanda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

