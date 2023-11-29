ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Nigeria and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the 16th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Wednesday, November 29. The match will take place at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, are in a must-win situation. They need a victory in this game if they are to advance to the T20 World Cup 2024. Raza's team are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.276.

They will be high on confidence after beating Rwanda by 144 runs. Sikandar Raza scored a half-century while opening the batting and later, he became the first Zimbabwean man to pick up a T20I hat-trick.

Nigeria, led by Sylvester Okpe, still has a remote chance of breaking into the top two. They need to win both their remaining matches to keep their hopes alive. They lost to Uganda by nine wickets in their previous match.

After opting to bat first, Nigeria were bowled out for 99 in 19.1 overs. Several of their batters got into double digits, but none of them managed to carry on. Uganda chased down the target with 15 balls to spare.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe, Match 16, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023; 1:00 p.m. IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Nigeria and Zimbabwe are set to face each other for the first time in T20Is and the upcoming match will be their first in this format.

Matches Played: 0

Nigeria: 0

Zimbabwe: 0

No result: 0

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a sporting one thus far. But targets above the 150-run mark can be tough to chase down. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be pleasant with the humidity in the 40s and 50s.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Nigeria

Sulaimon Runsewe, Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Danladi, Isaac Okpe, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Sylvester Okpe (c), Prosper Useni, Mohameed Taiwo, Peter Aho

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Carl Mumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will be desperate to win their next game to keep themselves in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup 2024. Nigeria will find it tough to topple Sikandar Raza’s men.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

