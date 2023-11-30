ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Rwanda vs Uganda: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Rwanda and Uganda will be up against each other in the 20th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, November 30 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Rwanda, led by Clinton Rubagumya, are placed at the bottom of the table with one point and a net run rate of -4.733. They will be playing for pride and will be looking to end their campaign on a positive note.

They will go into the match after losing to Tanzania by 51 runs. After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 154, Rwanda finished with 102 for seven in 20 overs.

Uganda, led by Brian Masaba, have a golden chance of making their way through to the T20 World Cup to be held next year in the West Indies and USA. A win against Rwanda will take them through to the mega event.

They are currently on a three-match winning streak and will be high on confidence. They will go into the match after beating Kenya by 33 runs.

Rwanda vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Uganda, Match 20, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 30, 2023; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Rwanda vs Uganda Head-to-Head

Rwanda and Uganda have met each other in T20Is in 16 matches since 2021. Uganda have won every time while Rwanda are still looking for their first victory.

Matches Played: 16

Rwanda: 0

Uganda: 16

No result: 0

Rwanda vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. But bowlers have had their fair share of success as well. Targets above the 150-run mark can be tricky for teams to chase.

Rwanda vs Uganda Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rwanda vs Uganda Probable XIs

Rwanda

Oscar Manishimwe, Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Clinton Rubagumya (c), Hamza Khan, Emmanuel Sebareme, Kevin Irakoze, Martin Akayezu, Muhammad Nadir, Zappy Bimenyimana

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubuga

Rwanda vs Uganda Match Prediction

Uganda will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. Having never lost to Rwanda in their previous meetings, they should again be able to come up trumps.

Prediction: Uganda to win.

Rwanda vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Riazat Ali Shah to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes