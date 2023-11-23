Tanzania and Zimbabwe will face each other in the fifth game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, November 23. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Tanzania, led by Abhik Patwa, did not make the best of starts to their campaign in the tournament. They lost to Uganda by eight wickets in their previous match and will be desperate to make a comeback.

After being put in to bowl first, Tanzania could only score 99 for the loss of seven wickets. Uganda chased down the target with 28 balls left in their innings. Harsheed Chohan and Akhil Anil picked up one wicket apiece.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, on the other hand, lost to Namibia by seven wickets on Wednesday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. After being asked to bat, Zimbabwe could only score 132 for eight.

Namibia chased down the target with 32 balls to spare. Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Wellington Masakadza picked up one wicket apiece for Zimbabwe, who will be keen to make amends at the earliest.

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Tanzania vs Zimbabwe, Match 5, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek is expected to be a sporting one. But bowlers are likely to get some assistance from the surface. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss. Scores above 150 will be tough to chase down.

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 40s and 50s.

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Omary Kitunda, Ivan Selemani, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Sanjay Bom, Yalinde Nkanya, Kassim Nassoro, Harsheed Chohan

Zimbabwe

Nick Welch, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Carl Mumba, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will go into the match as favorites, without a doubt. Although they lost their previous match, they should be able to get the better of Tanzania in their upcoming contest.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win the match.

Tanzania vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Sikandar Raza to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes