ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Uganda vs Zimbabwe: Probable XI, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Uganda and Zimbabwe will face each other in Match No.11 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Sunday, November 26. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Uganda, led by Brian Masaba, are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.387. They will go into the match after losing to Gerhard Erasmus’s Namibia by six wickets.

After being put in to bat first, Uganda were bowled out for 114 in 19.4 overs. Alpesh Ramjani picked up three wickets, but Namibia chased down the target with 18 balls left in their innings.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.865. After losing to Namibia in their opening game, they beat Tanzania by nine wickets.

After opting to bowl first, Zimbabwe restricted Tanzania to 96 for nine in 20 overs. Richard Ngarava and Raza accounted for three scalps apiece. Thereafter, Zimbabwe romped past the finish line with 56 balls to spare.

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Zimbabwe, Match 11, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 26, 2023, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Uganda and Zimbabwe are yet to face each other in T20Is, and the upcoming match will be their first meeting in the shorter format.

Matches Played: 0

Uganda: 0

Zimbabwe: 0

No result: 0

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek would not be a batter’s paradise, and a target above the 150-run mark will be tricky to chase down. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

Playing conditions will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity on the lower side.

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi (wk), Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will go into the match as favorites simply because they have far more firepower compared to their opponent. Zimbabwe also need a victory to keep alive their chance of finishing in the top two.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win the match.

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

