ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Kenya vs Tanzania: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Kenya will take on Tanzania in Match No. 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers on 17th November, Wednesday.

Kenya have put in some decent performances through the years, but have failed to convert them into something substantial. Skipper Shem Ngoche has been influential for the Kenya outfit with the bat as well as the ball, having scored nearly 200 runs and taken 44 wickets in 35 matches.

Gurdeep Singh with the bat and Emmanuel Bundi with the ball have made notable contributions. Kenya will have to battle it out until the very last ball against an in-form Tanzania team.

Tanzania are a balanced side and have been in decent form lately. Ivan Selemani has been crucial for them with the bat in hand, averaging 69.0 and has scored more than 200 runs in his four matches.

Jatinkumar Darji (six wickets in four matches) and Jitin Singh (four wickets in four matches) have made notable contributions with the ball in hand. A strong bowling performance from the Tanzanian bowling unit could see Kenya reeling in the encounter.

Tanzania need to play confidently and trust their skills. With the current form in Tanzania’s favor, Kenya have a tough job on their hands.

Kenya vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Tanzania, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

Date: 17th November 2021.

Time: 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Rwanda.

Kenya vs Tanzania Weather Report

Frequent thunderstorms are expected to play spoilsport, on what could be an enthralling day of play for African cricket fans. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Kenya vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The surface is expected to remain the same throughout the match. It is a balanced surface and has some assistance to offer to the slower bowlers. The batters need to choose their shots wisely on this surface.

Kenya vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Irfan Karim (wk), Collins Obuya, Alex Obanda, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugene Ochieng, Peter Langant.

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Jatinkumar Darji, Jitin Singh, Kassim Nassoro, Salum Jumbe, Harsheed Chohan, Sanjaykumar Thakor, Ally Kimote, Riziki Kizeto, Nasibu Mapunda (wk).

Kenya vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Tanzania are a balanced side and are known to play a good brand of cricket. Tanzania are marginal favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Kenya vs Tanzania TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

