ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Kenya vs Tanzania: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Kenya will take on Tanzania in Match 7 of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 18th November.

Kenya have had a middling start to their tournament, having won one of their two games so far. They beat Uganda by one run in their tournament opener. Irfan Karim (36-ball 36) and Collins Obuya (35-ball 44) were their top-scorers. Elijah Otieno (3/18) and Nehemiah Odhiambo (2/17) were their top wicket-takers.

In their second game of the day, Kenya went down to Tanzania by 49 runs. Rakep Patel (2/28) was their top wicket-taker, while Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi and Elijah Otieno chipped in with one wicket each. Alex Obanda (33-ball 47) and Rakep Patel (21-ball 38) contributed well with the bat.

Meanwhile, Tanzania have won both their matches so far in the tournament. They handed Nigeria a six-wicket defeat in their tournament opener.

Sanjaykumar Thakor (3/14), Harsheed Chohan (2/18) and Salum Jumbe Ally (2/30) were the heroes with the ball. Abhik Patwa (24-ball 36) and Kassim Nassoro Mussa (26-ball 31) ensured that Tanzania chased down the target successfully.

In their second game of the tournament they beat a formidable Kenyan side by five wickets. Arshan Jasani (52-ball 90) and Ivan Selemani (21-ball 40) ensured that Tanzania piled on a mammoth 187-run total. Riziki Kizeto (4/17) and Kassim Nassoro Mussa (3/6) were the stars with the ball in hand. Ally Kimote and Salum Jumbe Ally also chipped in with two wickets and one wicket respectively.

Kenya vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Tanzania, Match 7 ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

Date: 18th November 2021.

Time: 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda.

Kenya vs Tanzania Weather Report

Thunderstorms are expected to be a feature on the day of the match and frequent rain-interruptions are expected throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Kenya vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium offers equal assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers. There will be help on offer for the slower bowlers in particular but the ball should come on to the bat well otherwise. A score around the 150-160 run mark is a good total on this wicket.

Kenya vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Kenya

Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (c), Eugene Ochieng, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno.

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Arshan Jasani, Jitin Singh, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Harsheed Chohan, Sanjaykumar Thakor, Salum Jumbe Ally, Riziki Kiseto, Nasibu Mapunda (wk), Ally Kimote.

Kenya vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Tanzania have hit the ground running, having registered two wins in two matches. They are favorites to finish on top in their encounter against Kenya.

Kenya vs Tanzania TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

