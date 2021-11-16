ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Kenya vs Uganda: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Kenya will kickstart their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier as they face Uganda on Wednesday.

The format doesn’t allow many mistakes on the road to the T20 World Cup as there are four teams in the group, and the winner will qualify for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Both teams will look to be at their best from the word go, and they will try to begin their campaign on the right foot with a victory.

Kenya vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Uganda, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier

Date and Time: November 17th, 2021, Wednesday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City

Kenya vs Uganda Pitch Report

It will be the first game on this surface, and it is expected to be a sporting wicket. The team winning the toss is likely to invite the opposition to bat first.

Kenya vs Uganda Weather Forecast

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted, and rain is likely to disrupt the game as the chances of precipitation are 50%. The temperature is likely to hover between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Kenya vs Uganda Probable XIs

Kenya

Wicketkeeper-batsman Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel and Alex Obanda will lead the batting unit. Emmanuel Bundi and Collins Obuya are two experienced all-rounders in the side, while skipper Shem Ngoche and Elijah Otieno will lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI:

Irfan Karim, Alex Obanda, Sukhdeep Singh, Collins Obuya, Rushab Patel, Pushpak Kerai, Shem Ngoche (C), Emmanuel Bundi, Eugene Ochieng, Elijah Otieno, Peter Langat

Uganda

Riazat Ali Shah, Ronak Patel, and Dinesh Nakrani will be forming the core of the batting unit. Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa and skipper Brian Masaba will be contributing with both bat and the ball. Meanwhile, Saud Islam and Richard Agamiire will be key bowlers for Uganda.

Probable XI

Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Brian Masaba (C), Saud Islam, Richard Agamiire, Bilal Hassan

Kenya vs Uganda Match Prediction

Uganda have a talented side at their disposal with an abundance of all-rounders. However, Kenya have more experience in their squad, and they also have the experience of playing in the big tournament, which will come in handy.

Prediction: Kenya are expected to win this match.

Kenya vs Uganda live telecast details and channel list

TV - N/A

Online - Fancode

