ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 10: Lesotho vs Uganda probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Lesotho will take on Uganda in the tenth game of the World Cup Qualifier at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday.

Lesotho, who find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table, have a lot to do. They are desperately searching for their first win. They haven’t been able to get going with the bat, and their bowling hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Uganda, meanwhile, have won both their games, so a win here will put them in top spot in the points table. After two clinical wins, Uganda's net run-rate is high as they look to give high-flying Ghana a run for their money.

Lesotho vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Lesotho vs Uganda, Match 10.

Date and Time: October 19th, 2021, Tuesday; 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Lesotho vs Uganda Pitch Report

The strip has been a belter for the batters, as it is a batting paradise. We have already seen a lot of high-scoring contests, and another could be on the cards with Uganda playing so well.

Lesotho vs Uganda Weather Report

Except for rain with thunderstorms late in the evening, there is not much to worry about during the game. The temperature could hover around the 27 -degree Celsius mark.

Lesotho vs Uganda Probable XIs

Lesotho

Lesotho were battered and bruised in their last encounter against Ghana, with their bowlers taken to cleaners. They need to brush that loss under the carpet, and move on after taking the positives out of it. Maaz Khan and Samir Patel are amongst the runs. Hussain Omar and Thamae Thamae have been amongst the wickets for them in the tournament.

Probable XI: Samir Patel (c), Sarfaraj Patel, Chachole Tlali (WK), Maaz Khan, Hussain Omar, Thamae Thamae, Mthumkhulu Leporoporo, Monanthane Lefulere, Ayaj Patel, Yahya Jakda, Letsitsa Tseliso.

Uganda

Watch out for Saud Ilma and Ronak Patel, who have been magnificent so far, with runs under their belt helping Uganda ride high with two heavy wins. Against Lesotho, they’ll be looking to notch up another win to get to the top of the table.

Probable XI: Simon Sesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Fred Achelam (WK), Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo.

Lesotho vs Uganda Match Prediction

Uganda are dominating the tournament, and against Lesotho they should come hard and dent their confidence even further. But Lesotho will have to put aside all their previous losses and put up a good performance.

Lesotho vs Uganda Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

