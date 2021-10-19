ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Match 11: Rwanda vs Seychelles probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Rwanda will face off against the Seychelles in Match 11 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on October 19, 2021.

Rwanda is yet to collect a win after losing two back-to-back matches. Rwanda's players have failed to put on a collective show in both of their games and as a result, they find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Meanwhile, the Seychelles have managed to grab a single win out of their two games so far. After losing their first match, the Seychelles bounced back and won their next game quite comprehensively.

Rwanda vs Seychelles Match Details

Match: Rwanda vs Seychelles, Match 11

Date and Time: October 19, 2021 (Tuesday) at 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda vs Seychelles Pitch Report

Batting has seemed more friendly on this ground, whereas bowlers have had to toil hard to make something for themselves. Chasing can be relatively easier on this ground.

Rwanda vs Seychelles Weather Report

It will be partially cloudy during the game. Temperatures could range between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. It is expected to rain, so interruptions are likely.

Rwanda vs Seychelles Probable XI

Rwanda:

After a decent batting performance in their first game, Rwanda's batters failed miserably in their second game and were bundled out for a mere 63 runs. Eric Niyomugabo is the leading run-scorer for Rwanda.

The bowling unit hasn’t fired well so far but one can expect them to function better in subsequent games.

Probable XI: Orchide Tuyisenge, Bosco Tuyizere, Eric Niyomugabo, Emmanuel Sebareme, Subhasis Samal, Clinton Rubagumya (c), David Uwimana (wk), Martin Akayezu, Kevin Irazoke, Zappy Bimenyimana, Pankaj Vekaria.

Seychelles:

Seychelles’ batters were quick to get back amongst runs after their dry run in the first game. The openers and the middle-order have shown some form which is a good sign for the team. The bowlers, too, performed well in the second game.

Probable XI: Pednekar Abijit, Subramanian Annand, Paul Bryon, Kerai Govind, Radhakrishnan Deepak, Deso Kalvin, Rao Nil, Stephen Madusanka, Shiyani Ramji, Sohail Rocket, Naidoo Krishna.

Rwanda vs Seychelles Match Prediction

Although the two sides are yet to dominate in the tournament, expect the Seychelles to come out on top in this game.

Rwanda vs Seychelles Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

