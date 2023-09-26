ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the West Indies and the USA. A total of 20 teams will take part in the event and will be divided into four groups of five sides each.

The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Eight phase, split into two groups of four sides each. The top two teams in each group will make it to the semifinals.

12 teams have already secured their spots for the mega event. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, USA and West Indies are the qualified teams.

The other eight sides will make it from the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Bermuda is all set to host one such qualifier, named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, starting on September 30, Saturday.

The winning side from this tournament will qualify for the showpiece event in 2024. Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and Panama are the four teams participating in this competition.

Hosts Bermuda will enter this campaign as strong favorites after winning the recent Sub Regional Qualifier. Canada is another side that has a strong all-round unit, aiming to seal their WC ticket. The Cayman Islands and Panama will enter the competition as underdogs.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Final 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 2 - September 30, Cayman Islands vs Panama, 10:30 PM

Match 3 - October 1, Bermuda vs Panama, 6:00 PM

Match 4 - October 1, Canada vs Cayman Islands, 10:30 PM

Match 5 - October 3, Canada vs Panama, 6:00 PM

Match 6 - October 3, Bermuda vs Cayman Islands, 10:00 PM

Match 7 - October 4, Canada vs Cayman Islands, 6:00 PM

Match 8 - October 4, Bermuda vs Panama, 10:30 PM

Match 9 - October 6, Bermuda vs Cayman Islands, 6:00 PM

Match 10 - October 6, Canada vs Panama, 10:30 PM

Match 11 - October 7, Cayman Islands vs Panama, 6:00 PM

Match 12 - October 7, Bermuda vs Canada, 10:30 PM

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Final 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 will be live-streamed on the ICC.tv. However, there is no broadcast available.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Final 2023: Full Squads

Bermuda:

Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Terryne Fray, Charles Trott, Dominic Sabir, Sinclair Smith, Zeko Burgess, Derrick Brangman, Tre Manders, Jarryd Richardson, Malachi Jones, Macquille Walker, Allan Douglas. II, Cejay Outerbridge, Josclyn Pitcher.

Canada:

Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Dillon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana-Ur-Rehman, Nicholas Kirton, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Saad Bin Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ammar Khalid

Cayman Islands:

Ramon Anthony Sealy, Paul Okerio Manning, Yeron Sacha Duran De Alwis-Seneviratne, Troy Clinton Taylor, Akshay Reddy Naidoo, Kevon Adrian Bazil, Paul Anthony Chin, Mohan Manivannan, Conroy Fabian Wright, Brian Kerr Corbin, Patrick Albert Heron, Alessandro Alifaroh Morris, Romeo Orlando Careco Dunka, Alistair Fitzwarren Ifill, Christopher Samuel Raj Balraj

Panama:

Yusuf Ebrahim Akalwaya, Anilkumar Nathubhai Ahir, Khengar Bhai Ratilal Ahir, Mahmud Bhana Jasat, Mohmad Sohel Umer Patel, Nikunj Mukesh Bhai Ahir, Abdullah Bham Jasat, Rahul Dipakbhai Ahir, Sohilkumar Girisbhai Ahir, Laxman Ramakant Gaonkar, Ibrahim Ismail Ranguni Bhana, Jay Kumar Chetanbhai Ahir, Mahmad Musaji Data, Abdullah Afzal Bhoola Bhoola, Faizan Liyakat Patel