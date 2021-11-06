ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final Match 3, Panama vs USA: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Panama and USA will square off in the third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2021 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, West Indies on November 7, Sunday.

The Panama side will be led by Yusuf Ebrahim, who has a T20I average of over 68. He has scored 137 T20I runs so far in three matches and would be keen to add more runs to his tally. Panama have won a total of two matches in the three T20Is they have played so far.

The USA, meanwhile, have played a total of eight T20Is so far, winning just two of them. Interestingly, the USA have brought their big match players for this tournament, keeping in mind the qualification for the T20 World Cup 2022. It would be interesting to see how they would fare in the tournament.

Panama vs USA Match Details

Match: Panama vs USA, Match 3

Date and Time: November 7, 2021, Sunday, 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, West Indies

Panama vs USA Weather Report

The weather will be helping bowlers a lot more than batters. With heavy winds expected at crucial stages of the game, fast bowlers can expect some lateral movement. There will be no rain interruption.

Panama vs USA Pitch Report

Chasing sides would love to bat on this sticky wicket. Captains winning the toss should opt to bowl first and enjoy chasing. Interestingly, scores of 150 will be tricky while chasing.

Panama vs USA Probable XIs

Panama: Yusuf Ebrahim (c), Anilkumar Natubhai Ahir (wk), Dineshbhai Ahir, Khengarbhai Ahir, Nikunjh Ahir, Yusuf Bhayat, Salim Guzman, Mahmud Jasat, Munaf Kachalia, Rizwan Mangera, Tayab Rawat

USA: Monank Patel (c, wk), Aaron Jones, Karima Gore, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Gajanand Singh, Steven Taylor, Rusty Theron

Panama vs USA Match Prediction

The USA have decent experience when compared to the relatively weak Panama side. Moreover, the USA have got a lot of big names back for this tournament who can quite comfortably steer the team over the finish line.

Panama vs USA TV Channel and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Online: Fan Code

