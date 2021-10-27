ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier Match 7, Saudi Arabia vs Qatar: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 7 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers sees Saudi Arabia square off against Qatar at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Saudi Arabia are coming off a win in their previous game. They defeated Kuwait in a close-fought contest to go to the top of the table. Kuwait posted 146 on the board, losing eight wickets, after being asked to bat first. The batters then were brilliant as they chased down the total with an over to spare. Some healthy contributions at the top of the order helped them get over the line.

Qatar, meanwhile, completed a big win over the Maldives after suffering a loss in their opening game. After being put in to bat first, Qatar posted 154 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers then were sensational as the Maldives batters didn’t stand a chance against the Qatar bowling attack. They were bundled out for 56, losing the game by 98 runs. They will be eager to carry the winning momentum forward.

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Match Details

Match: Saudi Arabia vs Qatar, Match 7, ICC T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 27th, 2021, Wednesday, 3:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Pitch Report

The pitch at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes as a lack of concentration could see them constantly missing their mark.

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Weather Forecast

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius. Sky will stay clear throughout the day and expect a full game on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Probable XIs

Saudi Arabia

Imran Arif, Zain-ul-Abidin, and Abdul Wahid picked two scalps each in the last fixture. Sajid Cheema (52) and Faisal Khan (37) provided them with a good start as it helped them chase down the total with an over to spare. Don’t expect any change in their playing XI on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Sajid Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Ghaffar (c), Usman Quddusi, Imran Arif, Abdul Wahid, Zain-ul-Abidin, Mohammed Shaikh, Sarfraz Butt (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Imran Yousaf

Qatar

Mohammed Rizlan was fantastic with the bat, scoring 62 coming in at 3. They will hope for some contributions from the other batters in their next outing. Mohammed Nadeem starred with the ball, picking up four wickets and he was well-supported by skipper Iqbal Hussain who picked up three wickets. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Kamran Khan, Andri Berenger, Mohammed Rizlan (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Liyanage, Zaheer Ibrahim, Iqbal Hussain (c), Muhammad Murad, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their last games. The bowlers from both sides displayed a brilliant show with the ball and it will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations on Wednesday.

Qatar will be riding with confidence after their big win over the Maldives. It won’t be a surprise if they beat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee