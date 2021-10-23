ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asian Western Sub-Regional Qualifiers will commence on 23rd October, with the last match slated to be played on 29th October.

The tournament will feature five teams competing for a single spot in the global qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in 2022. It will be contested in a round-robin style with each team facing others once. The team finishing at the top of the standings will advance to the global qualifiers.

Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the Maldives are the five nations competing in the event.

The tournament will feature 10 matches all of which will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Saturday, October 23

Qatar vs Bahrain, 11:30 AM

Maldives vs Saudi Arabia, 3:40 PM

Sunday, October 24

Bahrain vs Kuwait, 11:30 AM

Qatar vs Maldives, 3:40 PM

Monday, October 25

Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia, 11:30 AM

Wednesday, October 27

Bahrain vs Maldives, 11:30 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar, 3:40 PM

Thursday, October 28

Maldives vs Kuwait, 11:30 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Bahrain, 3:40 PM

Friday, October 29

Kuwait vs Qatar, 11:30 AM

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the competition will be streamed on the Fancode app & website for fans in India.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021: Full Squads

Qatar

Iqbal Hussain, Mohammed Rizlan, Andri Berenger, Zaheer Ibrahim, Muhammad Ikram, Kamran Khan, Murad Khan, Imal Liyanage, Gayan Munaweera, Mohammed Nadeem, Dharmang Patel, Musawar Shah, Muhammad Tanveer, Sandun Vithanage

Bahrain

Anasim Khan, Fiaz Ahmed, Waseeq Ahmed, Imran Ali, Sarfaraz Ali, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Haider Ali Butt, Prashant Kurup, Shahid Mahmood, Abdul Majid, Ammad Uddin, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Muhammad Younis

Maldives

Mohamed Mahfooz, Azyan Farhath, Umar Adam, Mohamed Azzam, Ahmed Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan, Ali Ivan, Wedage Malinda, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Nashath, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeg

Kuwait

Mohammed Aslam, Nawaf Ahmed, Meet Bhavsar, Naveed Fakhr, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Sayed Monib, Ravija Sandaruwan, Morshed Mostafa Sarwar, Edson Silva, Bilal Tahir, Usman Waheed

Saudi Arabia

Abdul Waheed, Imran Arif, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Basit Ali, Sarfraz Butt, Sajid Cheema, Abdul Ghaffar, Faisal Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Amir Shahzad, Hisham Sheikh, Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousaf, Zain-ul-Abidin

