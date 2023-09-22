ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier-A 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier-A is about to kick off on September 28. Under the administration of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament will run from September 28 to October 5, which will see a total of 12 matches being played. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Maldvies are the four teams that will be taking part in this tournament.

All matches will be hosted by West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The tournament will follow a round-robin format where each team will play against each other twice. The team that finishes high on the points table will be awarded as the winner.

The winner of each of the sub-regional qualifiers will progress to the Asia Regional Final. They will be joined by teams featuring Nepal, Oman, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar will claim the hosting rights for organizing this T20 tournament.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier-A 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 28 - Qatar vs Kuwait - 12 pm

\Match 2: September 28 - Maldives vs Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

Match 3: September 29 - Kuwait vs Maldives - 12 pm

Match 4: September 29 - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

Match 5: October 1 - Qatar vs Maldives - 12 pm

Match 6: October 1 - Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

Match 7: October 2 - Qatar vs Kuwait - 12 pm

Match 8: October 2 - Maldives vs Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

Match 9: October 4 - Kuwait vs Maldives - 12 pm

Match 10: October 4 - Qatar vs Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

Match 11: October 5 - Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia - 12 pm

Match 12: October 5 - Cochin Hurricanes vs Afghan Xl - 4:30 pm

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier-A 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

At present, the live-streaming of this league in India will be available on Fancode app & website. No live telecast of this league will be available across any TV channel in India.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier-A 2023: Full Squads

Kuwait:

Mohammed Aslam (C), Shiraz Khan, Ahsan ul Haq, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Adnan Idrees, Parvindar Kumar, Sayed Monib, Usman Patel (wk), Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Ali Zaheer

Maldives:

Umar Adam (C), Azyan Farhath, Savindra Amaradasa, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Ibrahim Hassan, Chandana Liyanage, Wedage Malinda, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Nashath, Mohamed Rishwan, Ibrahim Rizan, Kaushal Rodrigo, Leem Shafeeg, Hassan Shaof

Qatar:

Adnan Mirza Ali, Himanshu Rathod, Right-Handed Batsman, Jassim Khan, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Jabir Aamir Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Saqlain Arshad, Bipin Kumar,Mohammed Irshad, Imal Liyanage, Uzair Bin Amir Moin, Bukhari liikkal Munchummal, Muhammad Murad (C)

Saudi Arabia:

Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbasi, Mohsin Shabbir Rajput, Usman Najeeb, Zain UI Abidin, Abdul Manan Ali, Atif Ur Rehman, Mohammed Hisham Shaykh (C), Saad Khan (Wk), Sarfraz Butt (Wk), Ahmed Baladraf, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Mohammed Khalander Mustafa