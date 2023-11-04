ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Final, Nepal vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The action now boils down to the summit clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023. Nepal and Oman are set to face off in the final on Sunday, November 05 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Hosts Nepal finished second in Group A with two wins from three games. Despite losing their final group stage game, they made it to the semi-finals, where they beat UAE. Bowling first, they restricted UAE to 134/9. Kushal Malla led the charge with the ball, grabbing three wickets. Sandeep Lamichhane was amongst the wickets as well, picking up two.

Riding on a brilliant unbeaten 64 from Aasif Sheikh, Nepal comfortably got over the line in just 17.1 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Oman, on the other hand, finished atop Group A by winning all three games. Further, they thrashed Bahrain in the semi-final. Aqib Ilyas claimed four wickets as Bahrain could only manage 106/9 after batting first.

Oman’s openers Kashyap Prajapati (57*) and Pratik Athavale (50*) slammed unbeaten fifties, thus making light work of the chase. They got over the line in just 14.2 overs with all wickets in hand.

Both Nepal and Oman have qualified for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. They will be keen to finish this tournament on a high.

Nepal vs Oman Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Oman, Final, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Date and Time: November 5, 2023, Sunday, 08:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Oman Pitch Report

The surface at this venue will assist fast bowlers. Batters will need to apply themselves on this track. Teams defending targets have won the majority of the T20I matches played here.

With an average score of around 150-160, the team that wins the toss should look to put the runs on the board first.

Nepal vs Oman Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear and sunny. Temperatures will hover around between 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 61% with a low chance of 10% precipitation.

Nepal vs Oman Probable XI:

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Bibek Yadav, Sandeep Lamichchane, Kushal Malla

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Nepal vs Oman Match Prediction:

Nepal bounced back strongly after losing their final group stage game. They lost to Oman in that match and will look to avenge the same.

Oman, however, are in magnificent form. They are unbeaten going into the finals. They will also take confidence from their previous win over Nepal. Moreover, they also played their semi-final at this very venue.

That said, they certainly seem to have an edge over Nepal.

Prediction: Oman to win the match.

Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming Details and Channel list:

