ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Kuwait vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

On Tuesday, October 31, Kuwait and UAE are scheduled to face off in the eighth match of Group B of the Regional Finals - Asia, a tournament determining qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

In their last game, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) secured a comfortable victory against Bahrain. Chasing a target of 136, UAE achieved the win with 10 balls and five wickets remaining. Ali Naseer played a crucial role for UAE, remaining unbeaten with an impressive 48* off 26 deliveries. He was named the Player of the Match.

Kuwait faced a challenging encounter against Hong Kong in the last game. Batting first, Hong Kong managed to post a competitive total of 166/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Kuwait gave a spirited effort but ultimately fell short by 16 runs, finishing at 150/8. Mohammed Aslam was the top scorer for Kuwait, contributing 52 runs off 39 balls. Although they couldn't secure a win, Kuwait displayed resilience and determination throughout the match.

Kuwait vs UAE Match Details:

Match: Kuwait vs UAE

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 1:15 pm IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Nepal

Kuwait vs UAE Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground favors batters with good bounce and pace. It provides even bounce but can assist spinners later in the game, leading to high-scoring and competitive T20 matches.

Kuwait vs UAE Weather Report:

Tuesday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a temperature of approximately 26°C. There is a low chance of precipitation at 10%, and the day will have a moderate humidity of 55% with a light wind blowing at 14 mph.

Kuwait vs UAE Probable XIs:

Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Parvindar Kumar, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Kuwait vs UAE Match Prediction:

United Arab Emirates will be the clear favorites in the upcoming match as they are coming off a solid performance in their last game against Bahrain, whereas Kuwait are coming off a loss against Hong Kong.

Kuwait have a poor record against UAE in T20 head-to-head games, losing three out of four matches.

Prediction: UAE to win the match

Kuwait vs UAE live streaming details and channel list:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode