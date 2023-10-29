ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Oman vs Malaysia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

The 2nd match of Group A of the Regional Finals - Asia for qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between Oman and Malaysia. The teams will clash on Monday, the 30th of October.

Oman is ranked 20th in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings. They have the form to back themselves for a strong run in the qualifier event and seal their spot in the World Cup to be held in the West Indies and USA next year. Last month Oman won the Gulf Cricket T20I tournament where they beat UAE by five wickets in the final courtesy knocks from Aqib Ilyas and Ayaan Khan.

Aqib Ilyas and Ayaan Khan form the core of their batting line-up while their bowling attack will be led by Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt. Oman has previously taken part in two T20 World Cups, the 2016 and 2021 editions, in both of which they could not go past the group stage. They did not make it to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, Malaysia is ranked 25th in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Rankings. They will enter the Regional Finals confidently after their recent success at the Asia Sub-Regional Qualifiers playing at home where they won all their 4 matches comfortably.

Ahmed Faiz and Virandeep Singh will be their batting mainstays while Syazrul Idrus and Vijay Unni will lead the bowling attack. A nation that received T20I status only in 2019, Malaysia will come into this tournament with big dreams of qualifying for the T20 World Cup next year.

Oman vs Malaysia Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Malaysia

Date and Time: October 30, 2023, 1:15 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Oman vs Malaysia Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University Ground will slightly favor teams batting first, with 10 out of 19 T20I matches played on this ground being won by the defending team. The average first innings score here is 157.

Oman vs Malaysia Weather Report:

The weather is expected to be perfect for a cricket match with mostly sunny skies and temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 49% and there are no chances of rain.

Oman vs Malaysia Probable XIs:

Oman:

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (w), Aqib Ilyas (C) , Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Malaysia:

Syed Aziz, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Faiz (c) , Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs, Anwar Rahman, Syazrul Idrus, Pavandeep Singh

Oman vs Malaysia Match Prediction:

It is tricky to make a prediction for this match. This is the first meeting between Oman and Malaysia. Oman is the better team in terms of rankings and also has the advantage of match experience. On the other hand, Malaysia has played 8 matches on this ground in the last 3 years while Oman has played none.

Prediction: Oman to win a tight match

Oman vs Malaysia live streaming details and channel list:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode