ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, Semi Final 1 Oman vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

Oman and Bahrain will square off in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 on Friday, November 3.

Oman secured a spot in the semi-finals with an impressive performance in the group stages, winning all three of their matches. Their journey began with a 32-run triumph over Malaysia in the opening match, followed by a 22-run win against Singapore.

Oman claimed the top position from Nepal in a nail-biting encounter, securing a narrow five-run victory in their most recent match. Despite posting a below-average total of 145 runs while batting first, Oman's bowling unit delivered an outstanding performance. They successfully dismissed Nepal for 140 with Bilal Khan taking three wickets.

Meanwhile, Bahrain narrowly secured a spot in the semi-finals with only one win out of three matches. Their tournament began with a five-wicket loss to the UAE, who chased down the 136-run target with 10 balls to spare. However, Bahrain bounced back in the second match, beating Hong Kong by a margin of 20 runs.

Bahrain's last group-stage match was against Kuwait, where they put up a decent total of 158/9. In reply, Kuwait's aggressive batting successfully chased down the target with four wickets and 21 balls remaining. Despite the loss, Bahrain's net run rate (NRR), though negative, proved to be higher than that of Hong Kong and Kuwait, securing their place in the semi-finals.

Oman vs Bahrain Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Bahrain, Match 13, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Qualification

Date and Time: November 3, 2023, Friday, 10:45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Oman vs Bahrain Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University Ground supports pace bowling with its quick nature. It will slightly favour teams batting first, with 12 out of 23 T20I matches played on this ground having been won by the defending team. The average first innings score at this venue has been around 150-160 runs.

Oman vs Bahrain Weather Report:

The weather is expected to be good with sunny skies and temperatures ranging between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 45% and there is a low chance of rain at 16%.

Oman vs Bahrain Probable XI:

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athawale (w), Aaqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Bahrain

Umer Imtiaz (c), Sarfazraz Thulla, Imran Anwer, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Ali Butt (w), Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Satya Rumesh, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Abbasi

Oman vs Bahrain Match Prediction:

Having won all three of their group matches and topping the group, Oman are in red-hot form. They will be high on confidence right now, especially after the tight win over favorites Nepal.

On the other hand, their lower ranked opponents have just scraped through to the semifinals. Oman will also have an added advantage since their group matches were held on the same ground.

Prediction: Oman to win the match

Oman vs Bahrain Live Streaming Details and Channel list:

Live Streaming: FanCode