The 5th match of Group A of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 will be contested between Oman and Singapore. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, 31st October.

Singapore had a disappointing start to their qualifiers campaign as Nepal defeated them in the opening game. Singapore won the toss and chose to bat first and posted a modest total of 145 runs losing 9 wickets. Rohan Rangarajan (46), Aryaveer Chaudhary (37) and Manpreet Singh (26) contributed major runs for their side.

However, in the bowling unit, Anantha Krishna and Akshay Puri were the only wicket-taking bowlers while the rest failed to back them resulting in an 8-wicket loss.

Meanwhile, Oman started pretty well having won their first match against Malaysia by 32 runs. Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood scored a crucial half-century and backed by the rest of the batting lineup, they scored 153 runs in the first half.

Maqsood also took two wickets along with Bilal Khan. Other bowlers also took a wicket each and limited Malaysia to 121/8.

Singapore vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Singapore vs Oman, Group A, Match 5

Date and Time: October 31, 2023, 08:45 pm IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Singapore vs Oman Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University Ground has been a moderate-scoring wicket. The last two games here witnessed an average score of around 150. Bowlers are likely to get some help from the track in the first half, while the batters will need to be careful with their shots.

Singapore vs Oman Weather Report:

It is expected to be a cricket-perfect day at Kirtipur with a comfortable 19°C, minimal chances of rain and a gentle breeze; ideal conditions for a great match.

Singapore vs Oman Probable XIs:

Singapore

Aritra Dutta (c), Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Manpreet Singh (wk), Janak Prakash, Akshay Puri, Thilipan Omaidurai, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Anantha Krishna, Amartya Kaul, Aryaveer Chaudhary

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Singapore vs Oman Match Prediction:

Oman and Singapore will be playing their first T20I against each other. While Oman had a positive start, Singapore faced a loss in their tournament opener. Singapore has been inconsistent in the last five T20 games whereas Oman has won four games in a row.

Looking at the recent form and experience, Oman should have an edge in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Oman to win the match.

Singapore vs Oman live streaming details and channel list:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode