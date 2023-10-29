ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023, UAE vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

The 2nd match of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup Asia Finals,2023 will be played between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The teams from group B will meet each other on the 30th of October 2023 in Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Nepal. Both teams will be playing their first match of this tournament.

UAE has won 2 out of their last 5 T20Is. On the other hand, Bahrain has won 3 out of their last five games.

In the last match of Bahrain, Haider Butt played the role of an anchor as he scored 34 in just 36 balls. This helped them to post a fighting total of 150 along with the support of Junaid Aziz. They went on to defeat UAE by three in a nail-biting match.

We witnessed a blistering match-winning knock by captain Muhammad Waseem in the previous game of UAE. He smashed 45 runs from just 22 balls, which included 7 fours and 2 sixes. Basil Hameed finished the match in style with a 6 as they won the match chasing 167 by 4 wickets with one ball to spare.

Both teams come to this match with a win on their sheet. Both are looking forward to having an early win to stay alive in this tournament.

UAE vs Bahrain Match Details:

Match: United Arab Emirates Vs Bahrain, Group B

Date and Time: October 30, 2023, 8:45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Nepal

UAE vs Bahrain Pitch Report:

The boundaries are smaller on both sides of the Mulpani Cricket Stadium. This will suit batters, especially while chasing with its fast outfield. The captains will look to win the toss and choose to bowl first as 66% of the matches won here batting second.

UAE vs Bahrain Weather Forecast

The sky will be clear throughout the day. The temperature is as high as 26 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain. The players will find it difficult as it would be very humid as reports suggest 55% humidity.

UAE vs Bahrain Probable XIs:

UAE:

Muhammad Waseem(C), Aryansh Sharma(Wk), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Junaid Siddique.

Bahrain:

Umer Imtiaz(C), Imran Ali Butt(Wk), Imran Anwer, Haider Butt, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Satya Rumesh, Abdul Abbasi, Ali Dawood, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Mohsin Zaki.

UAE vs Bahrain Match Prediction:

Both teams are quite prepared coming into the tournament. It will be difficult to choose a winner among them both. However, looking at the past, Bahrain will likely continue their winning streak against their opponent. UAE cannot be written off as they will be looking to avenge their last loss. This promises the fans to have a thrilling encounter.

Prediction: Bahrain to win the match

UAE vs Bahrain Live Streaming details:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode