The United Arab Emirates and Nepal will face each other in Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 on Friday, November 3 at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. UAE finished in the top position in Group B with three wins in three games. Nepal won two out of three games and came second in Group A.

UAE faced Hong Kong in their last game and won by 22 runs. They posted 176 runs for the loss of six wickets with the help of Basil Hameed’s 51 runs off 29 deliveries. Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu also made some crucial contributions with the bat.

In reply, Hong Kong could make only 154 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Anshuman Rath scored 59 runs off 47 deliveries, and no other batter managed to cross the 30-run mark. Zahoor Khan and Ali Naseer picked two wickets each, while Nilansh Keswani and Junaid Siddique took one wicket each.

Nepal lost their last game against Oman by a mere five runs. Oman posted 145 runs for the loss of nine wickets while batting first. Zeeshan Maqsood was the highest scorer for Oman with 32 runs off 26 deliveries. Karan KC was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal and picked up three wickets for 43 runs in four overs.

Nepal didn’t have a positive start to their innings and lost the first five wickets for just 74 runs in 11 overs. Bibek Yadav and Sundeep Jora added 54 runs for the ninth wicket, the highest partnership for Nepal in this position. Yadav was dismissed after scoring 39 runs off 24 deliveries. Nepal were bundled out for 140 runs in 20 overs.

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Nepal, Semi Final 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023

Date and Time: November 3, 2023, Friday, 10:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Pitch Report

The surface at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu might provide a decent amount of support to both batters and bowlers in this match. The average first innings score at this venue in the last five games has been 147 runs. The team winning the toss might look to bat here.

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Weather Report

The temperature might rise gradually as the match progresses, but the weather should generally remain the same throughout. There is some probability of rain during the second half of the match.

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem (c), Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Nilansh Keswani, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Match Prediction

UAE defeated Nepal in the final of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series last month. Both teams have won four T20I matches each against each other. Nepal are coming here after suffering a loss in their last game, while the UAE have been undefeated throughout this tournament. Nepal will likely have to do a lot to have any chance in this game.

Prediction: United Arab Emirates to win the match.

United Arab Emirates vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

