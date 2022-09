ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The 2022-23 ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier tournament will start on Friday, September 9. This competition is the first stage of the qualification pathway in the East Asia-Pacific (EAP) region.

The EAP region consists of two sub-region qualifiers - Qualifier A and Qualifier B. Qualifier A will be played in Vanuatu from Friday and Qualifier B is scheduled in Japan from October 2022. The winners of both EAP qualifiers will make it to the EAP regional final in 2023.

The Philippines and PNG teams will join the EAP qualifiers and the winner of the regional final will qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 9

Fiji vs Vanuatu, 4.00 am

Samoa vs Cook Islands, 8.00 am

Saturday, September 10

Fiji vs Cook Islands, 4.00 am

Vanuatu vs Samoa, 8.00 am

Sunday, September 11

Vanuatu vs Cook Islands, 4.00 am

Fiji vs Samoa, 8.00 am

Tuesday, September 13

Cook Islands vs Samoa, 4.00 am

Vanuatu vs Fiji, 8.00 am

Wednesday, September 14

Samoa vs Vanuatu, 4.00 am

Cook Islands vs Fiji, 8.00 am

Thursday, September 15

Samoa vs Fiji, 4.00 am

Cook Islands vs Vanuatu, 8.00 am

ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier A 2022: Squads

Cook Islands

Hori Miller (c), Ma'ara Ave (vc), Liam Denny, Cory Dickson, Hayden Dickson, William Kokaua, Aue Parima, Thomas Parima, Gabe Raymond, Tomakanute Ritawa, Daniel Simpson, Davis Teinaki, Benjamin Vakatini, Tomasi Vanuarua.

Fiji

Jone Wesele (c), Noa Acawei (vc), Josaia Baleicikoibia, Metuisela Beitaki, Petero Cabebula, Sesiceni Delai, Samuela Draunivudi, Delaimatuku Maraiwai, Sekove Ravoka, Siteri Tabu, Seru Tupou, Peni Vuniwaqa, Soko Waqavakatoga, Sosiceni Weleilakeba.

Samoa

James Baker (c), Sean Cotter, Douglas Finau, Caleb Jasmat, Uala Kaisala, Bismarck Leuu, Benjamin Mailata, Andrew Michael, Dom Michael, Darren Roache, Uili Sofi, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai.

Vanuatu

Patrick Matautaava (c), Jarryd Allan, Junior Kaltapau, Andrew Mansale, Williamsing Nalisa, Nalin Nipiko, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, Rival Samson, Apolinaire Stephen, Ronald Tari, Darren Wotu, Womajo Wotu, Obed Yosef.

