ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

For qualification for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ICC has scheduled the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many matches in the sub-regional qualifiers got cancelled. Italy, Germany and Denmark qualified from Groups A, B and C, based on their ICC T20I rankings.

Jersey, the highest-ranked team among all qualifying teams, directly qualified for the regional final. In December 2020, the ICC announced that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 would be played in Spain between 15 and 21 October 2021.

The top two teams will move to the next round. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almería. Jade Dernback, a former England fast bowler, shifted his base to Italy, and will play in this tournament.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

October 15, Friday

Germany vs Jersey, 1:45 PM

Denmark vs Italy, 6:45 PM

October 16, Saturday

Denmark vs Germany, 1:45 PM

Italy vs Jersey, 6:45 PM

October 17, Sunday

Denmark vs Jersey, 1:45 PM

Germany vs Italy, 6:45 PM

October 19, Tuesday

Denmark vs Italy, 1:45 PM

Germany vs Jersey, 6:45 PM

October 20, Wednesday

Italy vs Jersey, 1:45 PM

Denmark vs Germany, 6:45 PM

October 21, Thursday

Germany vs Italy, 1:45 PM

Denmark vs Jersey, 6:45 PM

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the competition will be streamed on the Fancode app & website.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Squads

Denmark

Frederik Klokker (c), Bilal Aftab, Saif Ahmad, Lucky Ali, Surya Anand, Absar Khan, Amjad Khan, Delawar Khan, Zameer Khan (wk), Bashir Shah, Musa Shaheen, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Anique Uddin, Shakerullah Safi

Germany

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Harmanjot Singh (vc), Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi, Dylan Blignaut, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Dieter Klein, Craig Meschede, Sahir Naqash, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Michael Richardson (wk), Ahmed Wardak, Muslim Yar

Italy

Gareth Berg (c), Jade Dernbach, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Darren Low, Dinidu Marage, Gian-Piero Meade, Joy Perera, Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Manpreet Singh (wk), Nikolai Smith, Grant Stewart

Jersey

Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nicholas Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward.

