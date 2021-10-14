ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 Match 2, Denmark vs Italy: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Denmark and Italy are set to lock horns in Match No.2 of the Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers on Friday, October 15 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Denmark, led by Frederick Klokker, have had their fair share of controversies of late. Due to a dispute between the Danish association and its players, a number of cricketers made themselves unavailable for the tournament. Their current squad has former England pacer Amjad Khan.

Taranjit Bharaj and Hamid Shah were the leading run-scorers in Denmark’s 2-1 series win over Sweden, but neither of them will be a part of the upcoming series. Lucky Ali and Delawar Khan, who both got five wickets apiece, will be playing in the championship.

Italy, led by Gareth Berg, will be playing their first T20I match since June 2019. England international Jade Dernbach has been roped into their squad.

The 35-year-old fast bowler has played 24 ODIs and 34 T20Is for the Three Lions and picked up 70 wickets with two four-fers.

Kent pacer Grant Stewart also made his way into the squad. Both Dernbach and Stewart qualified through Italian mothers.

In their previous T20 match, Italy lost to Denmark by 30 runs. Italy will go into the game with a lot of experience under their belt.

Denmark vs Italy Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Italy, Match 2, Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Date: October 15, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 06:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Denmark vs Italy Pitch Report

The pitch in Almeria isn’t expected to be good for batting. Bowlers are likely to have a good day in the office. Chasing should be the preferred option for both sides.

Denmark vs Italy Weather Forecast

Conditions will be fairly cool with temperatures around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 40s.

Denmark vs Italy Probable 11s

Denmark

In the absence of Bharaj and Shah, Denmark’s XI look a little depleted. Denmark’s fate will depend a lot on how their bowlers perform. Amjad Khan is expected to play a key role for them in the tournament.

Predicted Playing XI

Bilal Aftab, Saif Ahmad, Zameer Khan (wk), Musa Shaheen, Freddie Klokker (C), Delawar Khan, Surya Anand, Lucky Ali, Bashir Shah, Anrique Uddin, Amjad Khan

Italy

Italy are expected to bank a lot on Dernbach's experience. The onus will also be on Stewart with the ball in hand. The rest needs to play around the duo and contribute as much as they can.

Predicted Playing XI

Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Jamie Grassi, Dinidu Marage, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Gareth Berg (C), Jade Dernbach, Grant Stewart, Nikolai Smith, Amir Sharif

Denmark vs Italy Match Prediction

Denmark won’t have their full-strength squad for the tournament. Italy, on the contrary, have been bolstered by the inclusion of Dernbach and Stewart. Italy are firm favorites to win.

Denmark vs Italy TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar