ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 10, Denmark vs Germany: Probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Denmark will face Germany in Match 10 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Qualifiers on October 20 at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Denmark, who are yet to open their account in this tournament, have lost all four of their games. They are currently placed at the bottom of the pile and have looked poor. Meanwhile, Germany, with two wins and as many losses, are stationed in second spot with four points.

In their last outing against each other, Germany outclassed Denmark by six wickets. With their eagerness to get off the mark in the points table, Denmark will hope to avenge their previous loss and move ahead in the tournament.

Denmark vs Germany Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Germany, Match 10, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Qualifiers.

Date and Time: October 20, 2021, Tuesday, 6:45 PM IST.

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain.

Denmark vs Germany Pitch Report

The ground hasn’t been a happy hunting one for the batsmen. Bowlers have enjoyed bowling on this track and under these conditions. Anything around 130 runs could be a match-winning total.

Denmark vs Germany Weather Report

The sky is expected to be crystal-clear during the match. Temperatures will swing around 23 degrees Celsius.

Denmark vs Germany Probable XI

Denmark

The team, who are yet to mark a win against their name, hasn’t fared well in the competition so far. Both Denmark's batting and bowling units have been kept under check by their opponents. They will hope to turn the tide against Germany.

Predicted XI: Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Delawar Khan, Freddie Kolkker (c)(wk), Zameer Khan, Lucky Ali, Saif Ahmad, Anique Uddin, Amjad Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Bashir Shah.

Germany

The Germans have looked a competitive outfit so far in the tournament, to say the least. They will hope to put on a similar kind of show and bag those two important points against Denmark.

Probable XI: Talha Khan, Michael Richardson, Faisal Mubashir, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Dieter Klein, Sahir Naqash, Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi, Muslim Yar.

Denmark vs Germany Match Prediction

With their performances so far in the tournament, Germany will start as the favorites to win this game against Denmark.

Denmark vs Germany TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra