ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 3, Denmark vs Germany: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Denmark will play Germany in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier at the Dessert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain, on Saturday.

Denmark suffered a defeat against Italy in their previous game. Their batters failed to put a good total on the board. They were restricted to just 100-9 after batting first. Italy scaled down the target in under 18 overs and with six wickets to spare. The bowlers put up a fight, but Denmark did not have enough runs to play with.

Their batters failed to come to the fore. They will have to put up a better performances with the bat going forward. Players will need to take responsibility in the absence of big names.

Meanwhile, Germany lost their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier to Jersey in a close game. They restricted Jersey to 137-7, bowling first. Sahir Naqash was the pick of their bowlers with three scalps. Germany got close, but eventually fell short by four runs. Talha Khan (32) and Faisal Mubashir (31) were the top scorers.

Germany will be disappointed not to have finished the game, and will look for redemption against Denmark. It will be important for them to gain early momentum in the tournament and get their first points in the table.

Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous games. So they will be desperate to turn things around in this contest.

Denmark vs Germany Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Germany, Match 3, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Date and Time: October 16th, 2021, Saturday; 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Dessert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain.

Denmark vs Germany Pitch Report

Both the games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier have been low-scoring one. It has not been easy for batters to get runs. Bowlers have dominated. A score in the 140-150 range could be a challenging one.

Denmark vs Germany Weather Forecast

The weather will be partly sunny with cloud cover. There is no prediction of rain, so we can expect a full game. The temperature will be in the 19-20 degree Celsius range.

Denmark vs Germany Probable 11s

Denmark

Denmark’s batters struggled to score in their ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier against Italy. Surya Anand was the only notable contributor with 31. Delawar Khan (2), Saif Ahmed (1) and Amjad Khan (1) picked wickets. The bowlers fought well despite insufficient runs on the board.

Probable XI: Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Bashir Shah, Anique Uddin, Saif Ahmed, Freddie Klokker (c & wk), Shakerullah Safi, Lucky Ali, Amjad Khan, Delawar Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen.

Germany

Germany’s bowlers did a good job in their first game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. Sahir Naqah picked up three wickets. They were economical as a bowling unit. The openers gave them a decent start in the chase. The top four got starts, but none of them could go on to play a big innings.

Probable XI: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Michael Richardson (wk), Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Harmanjot Singh, Dieter Klein, Sahir Naqash, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi.

Denmark vs Germany Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their first match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. Denmark lost a one-sided match. Meanwhile, Germany lost a close game, and can take confidence from the same. They look the likelier side to win this match. However, it will be an interesting battle to watch out for.

Denmark vs Germany live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Bhargav