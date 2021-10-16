ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Match 4, Italy vs Jersey: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Italy and Jersey will square off in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier at the Dessert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain.

Italy recorded a comfortable win over Denmark in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. Bowling first, they restricted Denmark to just 100/9. Jade Dernbach and Grant Stewart made an immediate impact with the ball. It was a collective effort that set the match up for them.

The batters ensured they got past the line comfortably in 17.5 overs. They eventually won by a convincing margin with six wickets to spare.

Jersey started their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier with a win over Germany. Batting first, they posted a modest total of 137/7. Harrison Carylon’s fifty was the highlight of their innings. The chase got intense as Germany came close. Jersey held their nerve in the end to defend their total. They restricted Germany to 133/5, going on to win by four runs.

Wrapping up a close game first up will give them confidence going ahead in the tournament. Jersey will be keen to continue their winning run.

Both teams have won their opening games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. It is expected to be a good contest with two teams coming in with momentum.

Italy vs Jersey Match Details

Match: Italy vs Jersey, Match 4, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: October 16th 2021, Saturday, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Dessert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain.

Italy vs Jersey Pitch Report

It has been a difficult wicket to bat on. 137 has been the highest total in the first two games of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. Batters will have to get their eyes in. Partnerships will be key. Anything above 140 should be a good total. It will be a good contest between bat and ball.

Italy vs Jersey Weather Forecast

There will be partial cloud cover throughout the match. Conditions are predicted to be sunny and a full game seems to be in store. Temperatures will range in the low 20s.

Italy vs Jersey Probable 11s

Italy

Grant Stewart, Jaspreet Singh and Gian Meade picked up two wickets each last time. Nikolai Smith (26), Meade (28), Manpreet Singh (20*) made vital contributions with the bat. It was a clinical performance from both the batters and bowlers.

Probable 11: Gareth Berg (c), Jade Dernbach, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh (wk), Gian Meade, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Grant Stewart, Nikolai Smith, Damith Kosala.

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon top scored with a 44-ball 50 at the top. His fifty helped Jersey get to 137/7. The rest of the batters will have to contribute. Skipper Charles Perchard led the way with the ball, picking up two wickets. Carlyon and Dominic Blampied picked up a wicket apiece. Jersey did well as a bowling unit to win a close game.

Probable 11: Charles Perchard (c), Jake Dunford (wk), Dominic Blampied, Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Harrison Carlyon, Elliot Miles, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward.

Italy vs Jersey Match Prediction

Both teams are coming on the back of wins. Italy won their match comfortably but Jersey came through in a close game. They played well under pressure to win the match. Both sides will want to carry on the winning run. It will be an evenly-matched contest. This could be a thrilling encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Italy vs Jersey live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

