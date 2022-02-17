ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Canada vs Philippines: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Apart from hosts Oman and Nepal, Canada and the Philippines are also in Group A of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A, which is set to commence on February 18.

This is a golden opportunity for both Canada and the Philippines to book their trip to Australia later this year. But for that to happen, the two teams will have to play some very good cricket against some of the much better sides.

Canada last played the T20 format in November 2021 which was also a qualification tournament as well. They ended in second position with five wins from six matches and will be looking to start their competition on a high.

The Philippines, on the other hand, qualified for this tournament after topping their group during the T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier. They haven't played cricket for a long time and it remains to be seen how they will pull up over the next few days of the competition.

Canada vs Philippines Match Details

Match: Canada vs Philippines, Match 2

Date and Time: February 18, 2022; 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Canada vs Philippines Pitch Report

Not much is known about the second ground of the venue. Most of the matches are played at the primary ground of Al Amerat.

However, the pitch is expected to be fresh and a decent one for batting. With the pitch being an unknown entity, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Canada vs Philippines Weather Report

The weather is set to be clear in the morning for this match. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees Celsius in Oman and there is no chance of rain whatsoever.

Canada vs Philippines Probable Playing XIs

Canada

Rayyan Pathan, Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Hamza Tariq (WK), Harsh Thaker, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Salman Nazar, Junaid Siddiqui, Dillon Heyliger, Rishiv Joshi.

Philippines

Sivamohan Reddy, Richard Goodwin, Jonathan Hill (C), Henry Tyler, Daniel Smith, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Vimal Kumar, Grant Russ, Machanda Biddappa (WK), Muzammil Shahzad, Ajeet Kumar

Canada vs Philippines Match Prediction

Both teams are kind of unknown to each other. But Canada has played more cricket in recent times than the Philippines.

The players too have gelled playing together for some time. But the same is not the case for the Philippines.

Prediction: Canada are expected to win.

Canada vs Philippines Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode

