ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Ireland vs Bahrain: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland will face Bahrain in Match 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifier A in Oman. It will a must-win game for Andrew Balbirnie and his troops who lost their opening game to the UAE. Bahrain, on the other hand, were professional in their performance against Germany and now have a great chance for them to seal their place in the semis.

Ireland haven’t been playing their best cricket for quite some time now and their struggles were on show against the UAE. They did well to pick wickets with the ball but Vriitya Aravind ran away with the game. With the bat, the chase was never in Ireland's control and none of the batters kicked in to make a big score.

Bahrain, on the other hand, will be feeling quietly confident about themselves after winning against Germany. Junaid Aziz was the man for them to turn things around, picking up 5/5 in his 1.4 overs. However, they will be wary of the fact that Ireland are a stronger side compared to Germany. Bahrain cannot afford to take things for granted but they have a fantastic chance to make history on Saturday.

Ireland vs Bahrain Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Bahrain, Match 8

Date and Time: February 19, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Ireland vs Bahrain Pitch Report

The surface at the venue has a decent amount of help for the spinners. With this being the second game of the day, the pitch will slow down quite a bit and one shouldn’t be surprised if it turns out to be a low-scoring affair. The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Ireland vs Bahrain Weather Report

The sun will be out in Oman during the afternoon. There is no chance of rain whatsoever, with temperatures expected to hover between 20-22 degrees Celsius.

Ireland vs Bahrain Probable Playing XIs

Ireland

Ireland might have lost their opening game to the UAE, but even they will realize that this is their best chance to gain some confidence. They fielded their best XI in the previous game and it is imperative they don’t panic after a single loss.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Bahrain

Bahrain have won their opening game and there is no reason to change the winning combination at all. The players, though, will have to be aware of the situation and play accordingly.

Probable XI

Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali (C), Umer Imtiaz, Junaid Aziz, David Mathias, Haider Butt, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Waseeq Ahmed, Muhammad Safdar (WK), Shahid Mahmood, Imran Anwar.

Ireland vs Bahrain Match Prediction

Ireland are a much stronger side than Bahrain and they have a lot more international exposure as well. With a place in the T20 World Cup at stake, expect Balbirnie and his men to come out all guns blazing in Bahrain.

Prediction: Ireland are expected to win the Match.

Ireland vs Bahrain Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode

