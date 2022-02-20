ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Ireland vs Germany: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Publish at 11 am

Ireland and Germany will lock horns in Match No.9 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A on Monday, February 21. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat is set to host the match.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, started their campaign with an 18-run loss at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But on Saturday, February 19, they defeated Bahrain by 21 runs. After opting to bat first, Ireland racked up a decent score of 158 for five.

Gareth Delany's unbeaten 34-ball off 51 helped them post a respectable score. George Dockrell also played a handy 11-ball cameo of 24 runs. After that, Craig Young picked up three wickets to ensure Ireland restricted Bahrain to 137 for five.

Germany, led by Venkatraman Ganesan, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of Group B with losses in both their games. Their net run rate of -1.533 is also poor. On Saturday, they will go into the contest on the back of a 24-run loss to Ahmed Raza's UAE.

After getting to bat first, UAE scored 192 for five. This was followed by Chirag Suri's 54-knock of 81, laced with nine fours and two sixes. Muhammad Waseem and Vritya Aravind also scored 50 and 40, respectively. After that, the UAE restricted Germany to 16 for nine.

Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Germany, Match 9.

Date and Time: February 20, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Ireland vs Germany Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly decent for playing cricket. But it has favored the team, batting first as the chasing team has lost three out of four times. A relatively high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Ireland vs Germany Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27-degree Celsius, and the humidity will mostly be in the 40s.

Ireland vs Germany Probable Playing XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Germany

Justin Broad, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Michael Richardson (wk), Dylan Blignaut, Faisal Mubashir, Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Dieter Klein, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Muslim Yar, Ghulam Ahmadi

Ireland vs Germany Match Prediction

Ireland are the strongest of the two teams, at least on paper. Germany need to be at their best to even compete. Ireland might be the the firm favorites of the match.

Prediction: Ireland to win.

Ireland vs Germany Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

Edited by shilpa17.ram

LIVE POLL Q. Will Paul Stirling score a half-century? Yes No 1 votes so far