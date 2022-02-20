ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Nepal vs Canada: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and Canada will lock horns in Match No.11 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Monday, February 21. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat will host the encounter.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, are placed on top of Group A with victories in both their matches. Their net run rate of +4.375 is also the best amongst the participating teams in the tournament. They will go into the game on the back of a 136-run win over the Philippines.

Nepal amassed a colossal score of 218 for three after being sent to bat by the Philippines. Kushal Bhurtel scored an unbeaten 61-ball-104 with the help of 13 fours and one six. Dipendra Singh scored 83 off 47. Thereafter, Nepal restricted their opponents to 82 for eight in 20 overs.

Canada, led by Navneet Dhaliwal, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table. They began their journey with a resounding 118-run win over the Philippines on Friday. But Zeeshan Maqsood's Oman defeated them by nine wickets on Sunday.

After being put in to bat, Canada put up a decent score of 155 for six on the board against Oman. Ravinderpal Singh scored 46 off 36 balls with the help of three fours and one six. But Oman tracked down the target in 18 overs on the back of Kashyap Prajapati and Maqsood's half-centuries.

Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Canada, Match 11.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Nepal vs Canada Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been decent for batting so far in the tournament. It has mostly favored the teams batting first to a significant extent. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Nepal vs Canada Weather Report

The conditions will be warm with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark during match time. The humidity won't be on the higher side either.

Nepal vs Canada Probable Playing XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lokesh Bam, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Gulsan Jha

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Rayyan Pathan, Saad Bin Zafar, Matthew Spoors, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Jatinderpal Matharu, Hamza Tariq (wk), Junaid Siddiqui, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana

Nepal vs Canada Match Prediction

Lamichhane's Nepal have looked unstoppable thus far in the competition. Both their batting and bowling have looked in ominous form. They are the firm favorites to win the match.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

Nepal vs Canada Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

