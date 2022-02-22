ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Nepal vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and UAE will lock horns in Semi-Final 1 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 on Tuesday, February 22. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat will host the encounter.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, have been outstanding in the tournament so far. They finished on top of Group A with six points and a stupendous net run rate of 3.680. They will go into the game on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Canada on Monday.

After being asked to field first, Nepal bowled Canada out for 80 in 15 overs, with skipper Lamichhane leading the charge by picking up three wickets. Kamal Singh and Abinash Bohara also accounted for three scalps combined. Nepal tracked down the target in 14.1 overs with 29 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, the UAE, led by Ahmed Raza, finished second in Group B with four points and a net run rate of 0.683. They started the tournament with victories over Ireland and Germany. But on Monday, Bahrain defeated them by two runs in a closely-fought affair.

After being asked to chase 173, the UAE tried their best, but fell short. With 27 runs needed off the last over, Vriitya Aravind scored 24, but his efforts ultimately went in vain. Aravind stayed unbeaten on 84 runs off 52 balls with six fours and five sixes.

Match Details

Match: Nepal vs UAE, Semi-Final 1, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022.

Date and Time: February 22, 2022; 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Nepal vs UAE Pitch Report

Al Amerat's pitch has been decent for batting thus far in the mega event. The deck has favored the team batting first to a large extent. A high-scoring game seems to be in store for Tuesday.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark and humidity won't be on the higher side either.

Nepal vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lokesh Bam, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Gulsan Jha.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique.

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Nepal have been clinical in all three of their group games. They didn't allow their opposition any sort of breather and ensured they were always on the front foot. The UAE may find it tough to get past them and Nepal will go into the semi-finals as the firm favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

Nepal vs UAE Live Telecast Details

TV - N/A

Live Streaming - Fancode.

