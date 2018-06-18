Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ICC ODI Rankings: Australia slip to 6th position

After their loss in the first two ODIs to England, Australia have slipped down in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Rajdeep Puri
News 18 Jun 2018, 12:08 IST
Australia have slipped to a new low
What's the story?

After losing the first two ODIs of the five-match series against the England cricket team, Australia have slipped to the sixth position in the latest ODI rankings, which were released by the International Cricket Council earlier today.

This is their lowest rank in 34 years. The last time they were in such a position was way back in January 1984.

"We felt like we were in the game right until the end, unfortunately, we just weren't good enough," said Shaun Marsh in the press conference after Australia's loss in the 2nd ODI

"We probably lost wickets at key times in our innings again and we couldn't really build big partnerships at the start. We'll have to be better in a few days' time.

"We know we need to improve a fair bit to get that win. We're heading in the right direction but we still need lots of improvement," he said.

In case you didn't know...

Since Steve Smith and David Warner's ban from the game after the ball tampering incident against South Africa earlier this year. the Kangaroos have not been able to get back on their feet.

In fact, ever since January 2017, they have lost 13 out of the 15 ODIs played, losing bilateral series against New Zealand, England, and India.

The details

In order to climb up in the rankings, Australia will have to win at least one out of the remaining three matches in the series against England.

Meanwhile, Pakistan moved up to fifth on the rankings table after Australia's slip.


What's next?

Australia will take on England in the third match of the bilateral series on June 19 in a bid to achieve their first win of the series and also avoid a series loss.

England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket Shaun Marsh Steven Smith
