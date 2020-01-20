ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma dominate; Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja advance up the ladder

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma consolidate their positions in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

In the final ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed why they are considered amongst the best white-ball players to ever play the game. Sharma's fantastic knock of 119 and Kohli's brilliant 89 helped India win the series 2-1 and retain their second spot in the ODI team rankings.

Kohli was named the Man of the Series (having scored 183 runs) and got two rating points, sitting at the top of the ODI rankings among batsman with 886 points. Sharma got three rating points and consolidated his second position with 868 points, increasing the gap over Babar Azam who is in the third place with 829 points.

Shikhar Dhawan also impressed in the series with scores of 74 and 96 and moved up seven places to 15th position. KL Rahul showed his versatility by playing at three different positions in the three ODIs and scoring 146 runs along with keeping wickets and has moved up 21 places to 50th rank.

Ravindra Jadeja had an impressive series as he picked up four wickets and scored some valuable runs down the order. He moved up two positions to 27th place among bowlers. He also moved up four places to 10th in the all-rounders' rankings.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowlers' rankings, followed by New Zealand's Trent Boult and Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman.