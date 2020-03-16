ICC reminisces Herschelle Gibbs’ six sixes in an over; shares flashback video

Herschelle Gibbs became the first player in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over.

The only other batsman to have replicated the feat at the international level is Yuvraj Singh.

It's been eight years since Gibbs' blitzkrieg (Photo source: Twitter)

South Africa’s match against the Netherlands at the 2007 World Cup in West Indies is fondly remembered for that one flamboyant over wherein Herschelle Gibbs decided to go all out. The right-hander launched a memorable attack off Dan van Bunge's bowling, hitting six sixes in a single over and becoming the first cricketer to do so at the international level.

South Africa were 178-2 in 29 overs, with Gibbs’ personal score reading 32 off 30 balls. It was then in the 30th over that he went all guns blazing against the spinner. It started raining sixes – first ball over long-on, second and third one over long-off, the fourth ball over midwicket, fifth one over long-off and the sixth (and the last one) over midwicket. His total score in the match was 72 balls off 40 balls.

The breathtaking knock is still fresh in everyone's mind, as evident by the recent tweet that the official ICC Twitter handle posted.

Gibbs’ assault was taken ahead by Mark Boucher, who added another 75 runs in just 31 balls to take the Proteas to 353, in reply to which, their opponents folded up at 132-9.

With that two-and-a-half-minute blitzkrieg, the South African etched his name in the record books, and in the minds of the fans, forever.