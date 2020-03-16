×
ICC reminisces Sachin Tendulkar's 'century of centuries' on Twitter

  • It has been eight years since, but the feat is still fresh in everyone's mind, as evident by ICC's latest Twitter post.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 13:47 IST
Photo source: India TV
Sachin Tendulkar (Photo source: India TV)

On this day in 2012, India and Bangladesh were playing each other in the Asia Cup in Dhaka. That was the match where Sachin Tendulkar registered yet another record – scoring a century of centuries.

Fans were anxious as it had already been more than a year since a hundred had come out of the Little Master's willow. He had 99 centuries before this game - 51 in Tests and 48 in ODIs.

The man who many hail as the 'God of Cricket' didn't disappoint as he notched up his 100th century in the match. It has been eight years since, but the feat is still fresh in everyone's mind, as evident by ICC's latest Twitter post reminiscing the same:

Tendulkar scored 114 runs (from 147 balls with 12 fours and a six) in that match. Batting first, India put up a total of 289/5 but could not defend it and lost by five wickets.

This was also the Little Master's last international century and his second last ODI innings (with him retiring from the 50-over format in December that year).

As of now, no batsman has even come close to scoring a hundred centuries. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (71) is second on the list, followed by current India captain Virat Kohli, who has 70 centuries. Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara is fourth on the list with 63 hundreds to his name.

Published 16 Mar 2020, 13:47 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
