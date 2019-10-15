×
ICC T20 WCQ 2019: 5 players to watch out for

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
325   //    15 Oct 2019, 12:54 IST

ICC 2020 T20 World Cup
ICC 2020 T20 World Cup

UAE hosts the battle between fourteen teams to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020. Six teams out of the fourteen have a chance to join Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the first round of the World Cup in Australia.

Two groups A and B separate the fourteen contesting teams. Group A consists of Scotland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Singapore, Kenya, and Bermuda.

In Group B are teams such as UAE, Ireland, Oman, Hong Kong, Canada, Jersey, and Nigeria. Scotland is a team to watch out for as they are leading in ICC T20I Team Rankings at #11. Following them are the hosts UAE at #12 and Ireland at #14.

Tournaments involving teams such as these don't attract most mainstream cricket fans. However, it is significant because of what is at stake. The stars who compete in the event are not less significant either.

Most of them are lesser-known, but performance-wise they speak volumes for themselves. Five individuals competing in the tournament require special mention because of their incredible exploits. Let us have a look at them.

#5 Ryan ten Doeschate

Ryan ten Doeschate
Ryan ten Doeschate

Ryan ten Doeschate is a high profile star to play this competition. Being a T20 freelancer, the Dutch player is well-known all over the world. IPL aficionados know that he was the first associate player to win an IPL contract.

Kolkata Knight Riders picked him for $150,000 in the 2011 auction. As an explosive striker, he contributed much to the franchise in his five-year tenure. Thanks to his pyrotechnics, KKR fans enjoyed seeing him on the pitch, just like the fans of other leagues.

As far as overall T20 stats are concerned, ten Doeschate has 6946 runs and 114 wickets in 346 matches. The veteran has won the ICC Associate Player of the Year award on a record three occasions (2008, 2010, and 2011).

With a wealth of cricketing knowledge and skills, the 39-year-old could play a crucial role in what might be his last assignment before a walk into the sunset.


ten Doeschate is an expert hand at County cricket as well.
ten Doeschate is an expert hand at County cricket as well.
