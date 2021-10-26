ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "This game should bring people together" - Mohammad Rizwan comes out in support of Mohammed Shami

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has come out in support of Mohammed Shami over recent online abuse, saying the game should bring people together.

The Indian pacer has been subjected to vile comments on social media after the Men in Blue succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan on Sunday.

Many cricketers have come in support of Mohammed Shami and Rizwan was the latest addition to the long list.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Rizwan wrote:

"The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed (one) of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em."

Mohammad Rizwan @iMRizwanPak #PAKvIND The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the worldPlease respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the worldPlease respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND https://t.co/3p70Ia8zxf

Mohammed Shami had a rough day against Pakistan, giving away 43 runs from 3.5 overs as the Men in Green convincingly chased down 152 runs with 13 balls to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79 runs while captain Babar Azam chipped in 68 runs as Pakistan secured a comfortable victory in Dubai.

When Mohammed Shami stood up to a Pakistani fan who trolled India after 2017 Champions Trophy defeat

Ever since his debut, Mohammed Shami has been an integral part of the Indian side across formats. He has won numerous games for his country in the past.

As he continues to receive online abuse, a fan shared an old video of Mohammed Shami standing up to a rival supporter who attempted to bully India's players after a disappointing outing in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

श्रद्धा | Shraddha 🇮🇳 @immortalsoulin

Its #shameful that many ppl are calling #Shami as Gaddar for yesterday's performance.During ICC champions Trophy 2017, India lost to Pak, Pak Spectator said "Baap Kaun" Shami gave it back !Bura din sbka aata hai, have some sanity and grace. Its #shameful that many ppl are calling #Shami as Gaddar for yesterday's performance.During ICC champions Trophy 2017, India lost to Pak, Pak Spectator said "Baap Kaun" Shami gave it back !Bura din sbka aata hai, have some sanity and grace.

https://t.co/AGejWqyxeP

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mohammed Shami, the fighter he is, will look to bounce back strongly in India's next game. Virat Kohli & Co. will play New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai.

The Men in Blue will have to return to winning ways to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar