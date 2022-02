ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Global Qualifier A: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Global Qualifier A will commence on February 18 in Oman.

Global Qualifier A of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be the path for eight teams to grab a spot in the mega event, which will be held in Australia. The eight teams include Ireland, Oman, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Nepal, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ireland are the only test-playing nation whereas Canada, Germany, Bahrain and the Philippines will be competing for the first time. These eight teams are divided into groups of four with the top two in each group qualifying for the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will then get their ticket to the showpiece event in Australia.

The matches will be played at the Academy Cricket Grounds in Oman.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Global Qualifier A: Match Schedule and Timings

Provided below is the schedule for all the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Global Qualifier A. All timings are in IST.

Group A Schedule

Friday, February 18

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates, 03:30 pm, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

Bahrain vs Germany, 03:30 pm, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat.

Saturday, February 19

Germany vs United Arab Emirates, 03:30 pm, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

Bahrain vs Ireland, 03:30 pm, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat.

Monday, February 21

Germany vs Ireland, 11:30 am, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates, 11:30 am, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat.

Group B Schedule

Friday, February 18

Oman vs Nepal, 11:30 am, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

Canada vs Philippines, 11:30 am, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat.

Saturday, February 19

Oman vs Canada, 11:30 am, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

Nepal vs Philippines, 11:30 am, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat.

Monday, February 21

Canada vs Nepal, 03:30 pm, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

Oman vs Philippines, 03:30 pm, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat.

Playoffs

Tuesday, February 22

A3 vs B4, 5th Place Semi-Finals, 11:30 AM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

B3 vs A4, 5th Place Semi-Finals, 11:30 AM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat;

A1 vs B2, Semi-Finals, 3:30 PM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

B1 vs A2, Semi-Finals, 3:30 PM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat.

Thursday, 24th February

5th Place Playoff, 11:30 AM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat;

7th Place Playoff, 11:30 AM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat;

3rd Place Playoff, 3:30 PM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 2, Muscat;

Final, 3:30 PM, Oman Cricket Academy Ground Turf 1, Muscat.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Global Qualifier A: Squads

Bahrain

Sarfaraz Ali (c), Fiaz Ahmed, Waseeq Ahmed, Imran Anwar, George Axtell, Junaid Aziz, Shahbaz Badar, Haider Butt, Umer Imtiaz, Prashant Kurup, Shahid Mahmood, David Mathias, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Muhammad Younis.

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Dillon Heyliger, Rishiv Joshi, Jatinderpal Matharu, Shreyas Movva, Salman Nazar, Rayyan Pathan, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Ravinderpal Singh, Matthew Spoors, Hamza Tariq (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar.

Germany

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Ghulam Ahmadi, Elam Bharathi, Dylan Blignaut, Justin Broad, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Fayaz Khan, Shoaib Khan, Talha Khan, Dieter Klein, Faisal Mubashir, Nooruddin Mujadady, Michael Richardson (wk), Muslim Yar.

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young.

Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kamal Singh Airee, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Gulsan Jha, Gyanendra Malla, Jitendra Mukhiya, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sharad Vesawkar, Bibek Yadav.

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Khurram Nawaz, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh.

Phillipines

Jonathan Hill (c), Daniel Smith (vc), Jordan Alegra, Machanda Biddappa, Gurbhupinder Chohan, Richard Goodwin, Hern Isorena, Vimal Kumar, Huzaifa Mohammed, Siva Mohan, Miggy Podosky, Grant Russ, Muzammil Shahzad, Henry Tyler (wk).

UAE

Ahmed Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Akif Raja, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Waseem.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Global Qualifier A: Live Stream

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Global Qualifier A will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra